Following a series of fronts since this past weekend, a blast of cold temperatures has been unleashed this week.

Temperatures this morning reached the 50s for most locations, including the Florida Keys, making it the coldest so far this season.

Even some inland areas of Miami-Dade and Broward dipped down into the upper 40s!

Going forward, we’ll ease back into a warmer but still mild and comfortable weather pattern as ocean air returns.

While today will remain rather cool, the first signs of ocean air associated with the changing pattern will be noticed this afternoon as sunshine gives way to mostly cloudy skies flowing in from the Atlantic Ocean.

Then eventually overnight, it will be a battle between this onshore breeze and the land, northerly wind. This means milder wakeup temperatures for Thursday with lows in the upper 50s inland, near 60F across the metro and low 60s by the coast. The Florida Keys will generally fall into the low to mid 60s.