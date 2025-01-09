Bundle up! It’s a cold and crisp start to our Thursday across South Florida with widespread low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and across the Florida Keys in the 50s.

Miami has measured a low of 49F this morning, which marks the first low temperature below 50F in almost 2 years!

As far as our forecast is concerned throughout today, temperatures will be notably cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 60s under abundant sunshine.

The northerly, cooling wind will persist for one more night tonight, unleashing widespread lows once again into the upper 40s to low 50s — slightly milder than this morning.

That then changes for the weekend, especially Saturday morning, as an onshore flow develops, leading to lows only in the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures will be heavily dependent on the progress of our next front, which will be weak. At this time, Saturday and Monday will be warm with highs near 80F and lows in the 60s. Sunday, however, could be milder with temperatures more typical.

Speaking of this next front, it will draw in extra clouds through much of this weekend and could even spawn some spotty showers on Saturday.

By early next week, another front will enter the picture and this one is forecast to be stronger as an Arctic blast is set to infiltrate the eastern US once again. This front should drop our temperatures by mid next week and lead to sunny and clear conditions once again.