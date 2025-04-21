Overall, a pleasant stretch of weather persists. It’s been comfortable and dry around High Pressure that’s centered over the western Atlantic. The High is getting weaker and that’s leading to lighter winds (compared to the strong and gusty flow we experienced over the weekend). Many areas could use some rain since it’s been a mostly dry April. That will be a tall order, though, as dry air remains firmly entrenched over the region for much of this week.

There’s what we could call a “road block” in the bigger weather picture. Therefore, only subtle differences are ahead in our south Florida weather. Fronts aren’t able to dig southward in this current pattern (so there’s no chance for any cooling). Temperatures will remain close to average for this point in April. Later this week we’re likely to see another surge in winds from the east and southeast. That will surely cause more concern for dangerous rip currents along Atlantic Beaches. Stay tuned.

It’s worth noting that Tuesday, April 22, is Earth Day. It’s the annual event held to highlight support of the environment. It’ll be a good day to appreciate the resources and beautiful landscape we benefit from, each and every day of the year!

