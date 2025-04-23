The forecast calls for distant high pressure to remain in control helping for dry air to filter into the region.

However, heading into tomorrow we will be following a bank of moisture located near Puerto Rico that will be moving into the Bahamas. As winds are set to increase and become gusty once again, we could see a few isolated showers sneak into Southern areas like the Florida Keys and Straits.

By the weekend, drier air flows into South Florida making for sunny and warmer conditions. High temperatures will be above average with highs in the upper 80’s on Sunday.

Look for a slightly better chance of seeing some Spring showers tomorrow, but especially around Southern areas. Once Friday rolls around, the chance for rain goes down again.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7