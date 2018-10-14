Waiting for fall

We continue to wait for a weather change in south Florida (the kind of change that you actually feel)! Going all the way back to last April, we’ve been sweltering in summer levels of heat and humidity. Saturday was no different. Daytime highs continued to soar as 90-degree temperatures were the rule, once again. A weak front managed to make it into southern areas of Florida, but noticeable cooling was lagging far behind. In fact, only the northern third of the state was able to catch a break with a small feel of fall.

The stationary front over our region will fall apart into Sunday. If you see any showers, it won’t be from the front (but rather the sea breeze boundary that moves inland). There’s not a high likelihood for rain, but a few small downpours can’t be ruled out as moisture lingers over the region.

As we patiently wait for a stronger front to push southward, there is one “seasonal change” that’s set to occur. Our south Florida rainy season ends this Monday October 15th. Some of you might be surprised that an actual date has been designated. Just this year, the National Weather Service opted to go with official start and end dates for the wet (and dry) season. From here on out, the rainy season begins on May 15th and ends exactly 5 months later. In previous years, there was a waiting period until weather conditions warranted the switch.

Of course, speaking of seasons, the 2018 Hurricane Season also ends on a set date, November 30. The latest span across the tropics shows a mostly tame satellite view. Currently, there are no named systems, only weak tropical waves. One of these distant waves is being watched for potential development (in the far away Atlantic) but chances are very slim. It’s from an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms that are west bound. Over time the disturbance is expected to move into a region unfavorable for further growth.