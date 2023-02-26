No doubt, we’ve been stuck in the same weather pattern since the day after Valentine’s Day. “Warm and dry” days have persisted with temperatures often in record territory. Remember earlier in the season when we were getting somewhat frequent fronts? They were arriving every 5 days or so. No, Not all of them were particularly strong, but we did get EITHER rain showers or slight cooling from those January and early February fronts. Since then, potential fronts have been blocked from getting into Florida. The same kind of “block” continues as we round out this month and begin March, too!

Looking at Sunday’s conditions, it will involve plenty of sunshine and more dry weather. For the time being, high pressure is centered both over the eastern Gulf and western Atlantic. Since we’re so close to these features, we’re getting very light winds (barely a breeze). Wind speeds don’t increase too much until we get deeper into the new week. All the while, our temperatures are actually going to surge to higher readings over the next couple of days. By Tuesday, in fact, some areas will likely hit 90-degrees for the first time this year! The heat won’t back down very much throughout the week as there are no major changes in sight.

