So far this week, very steady weather has been in place. The reason? A large area of High Pressure, and Florida has been on the western edge of it. It’s worth a look at the huge span of the High. The distance, in miles, is an impressive 1800 miles across (from one High Center to the next).

In south Florida, we’ll have another day (on Wednesday) with tranquil and dry conditions. It’ll feel warm with more humidity as winds veer from the southeast. This is shown below, on the weather map.

In the distance you can see a Cold Front cutting across Texas, into Louisiana. That is the Front that will eventually reach Florida with the return of rain.

The Front is forecast to reach south Florida late Thursday night into Friday morning. The latest model data supports the idea of rain arriving in a couple of batches. The first chance for downpours could arrive Thursday afternoon (ahead of the boundary). Then, another push of rain and storms is likely to form on Friday, even after the passage of the front. Keep in mind, rain will stay in the forecast into the weekend. See the channel of “green” future rain that extends well into the Atlantic? It’ll get drawn our way around the base of “new” High Pressure from the Eastern Seaboard (North Carolina vicinity).

