Our south Florida weather has been on “replay mode” for several days. That’s meant repeated rounds of rain and scattered storms, especially during the afternoon. On Tuesday, some storms were intense with gusty winds and blinding rain. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was even needed for a large portion of southern Miami-Dade. The unsettled weather wasn’t just confined to the Mainland part of south Florida. The Keys even had a long-running advisory for street flooding.

The weather map shows why we are stuck in this pattern. A stationary front remains draped across north Florida while weak High Pressure is still in the distant east (Atlantic). Very tropical air is situated over the region and is basically trapped with nowhere to go. For the time being, south Florida isn’t able to catch much of a breeze unless it’s generated from afternoon downpours. Of course, we’re still in the thick of the Rainy Season and not far removed from what’s typically the hottest time of the year (late July thru August 10th).

The forecast isn’t going to budge during the midweek. That means we’re contending with steamy air with light winds from the south and southwest. A new Heat Advisory has also been issued for Wednesday and runs from 10 am – 6 pm (for all of Broward and Miami-Dade). Be ready to encounter heavy rain bands and gusty downpours as they drift eastward both Wednesday and Thursday. Then, by Friday, the Atlantic High will wedge back in our direction. That will allow for an onshore, beach breeze, while still keeping rain in the mix. Active weather will still be possible to closeout the week, with one added twist: a possible tropical wave. If this disturbance “rides the ridge” of high pressure (as models suggest) we’ll need to brace for strong storms, enhanced rain, and potential flooding. That could be a serious issue this weekend. Stay tuned.

