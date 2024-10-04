A disturbance in the Gulf and stalled front over Florida will steer deep moisture our way. The channel of moisture will make for wet days from Sunday through most of next week regardless of development.

The European model is calling for 4 to almost 7 inches of rain during the next 7 days.

While the GFS (American model) is now trending higher with 5 to 11 inches for Central and South Florida over the next 7 days. Therefore, count on periods of wet weather highly likely across the region.

NHC is monitoring the potential for a low to form in the Gulf of Mexico and becoming a Subtropical or Tropical Depression or Storm by the middle of next week if it can separate from the stalled front. It has a medium chance to form.

Rest of the Tropics…

Kirk remains a large and powerful hurricane & will be no threat to land areas. However, some of the swells from this massive hurricane could reach the East coast of the U.S. by Sunday.

As for Leslie, it remains a Tropical Storm and moving slowly Westward. It is forecast to strengthen into a Hurricane this weekend.

