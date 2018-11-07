Very warm and dry

South Florida we remain under the influence of high pressure keeping our winds off the ocean. This wind flow is helping to draw in a few passing showers and Summer-like warmth. In fact, temperatures in the afternoon will run 2 to 5 degrees above average for this time of year. By the weekend, a weak front will try to make it into South Florida, but I do believe no major changes will take place. Look for a mix of sun and clouds, warm temperatures and a slightly better chance of showers on Sunday. It really won’t be until next week when big changes happen. If the models are right, there will be a dip in the jet stream to allow a stronger cold front to move through on Tuesday.

Temperatures will run a few degrees above average. Keeping our fingers crossed the next front will bring cooler air. Right now, it seems like it! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/iX6TqLxf0J — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 7, 2018

