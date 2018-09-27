Very Hot & Turning Breezy

South Florida today is all about the heat!

The forecast calls for temperatures to soar into the low 90’s, but when you factor in the humidity, it will feel anywhere between 100-107 degrees. These type of feels like temperatures are concerning and can easily lead to dehydration and heat exhaustion. Therefore, it is important to stay hydrated or limit your outdoor exposure.

High pressure is in firm control and allowing the breeze to persist off the ocean. This wind flow could drive in a brief shower and rain chances are typical around 30%. By tomorrow, it will turn breezy along the coast creating higher seas and elevating the risk of rip currents at the beach. Also, we will be tapping into extra tropical moisture moving in from the Bahamas. Right now, forecast is calling for 50% rain chance through Monday.

It is only 10am and feels like temperatures are in the triple digits in some areas. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/d1UX8L5w5r — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 27, 2018

Tropical Update:

Kirk is heading toward the Lesser Antilles and tropical storm conditions are expected to reach portions of the islands later today. On the forecast track, Kirk will move across the Lesser Antilles within the tropical storm warning area by this evening. It should emerge into the Eastern Caribbean Friday morning where gradual weakening is anticipated and likely to fall apart South of Hispaniola on Sunday.

#Kirk is nearing the Lesser Antilles and Tropical Storm conditions expected to begin later today. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/WmW7KRMhQT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 27, 2018

Tropical Storm conditions expected to reach Lesser Antilles later today as #Kirk gets closer. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/wMoqCHUhyk — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 27, 2018

Former Leslie is getting better organized over the North-Central Atlantic, several hundred miles West of the Azores. It is likely to become a subtropical or possibly tropical storm, later today or Friday. Most models keep Leslie away from land areas. It has a high chance in the next two days to redevelop.

Former #Leslie is trying to make a comeback. It is getting better organized and likely to become a subtropical or tropical system later today or Friday. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/iO7JW8frZh — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 27, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7