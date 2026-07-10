(WSVN) - After a little lull in Saharan dust on Friday, a more robust plume of dust will settle in across South Florida this weekend. This will continue to lead to moderate air quality levels and very hazy, hot and humid conditions.

On Saturday, expect highs to top off into the low to mid 90s with feels-like temperatures in the 105-110F range.

At least we’ll have somewhat of an onshore breeze, but that will keep the rip current risk elevated. That breeze, though, will be out of the southeast, aiding in these hot temperatures.

A little bit of moisture will linger on Saturday, so spotty afternoon, inland storms will be possible but most locations will be dry.

By Sunday, the dust thickens some more, essentially cutting off the rain chance completely. Besides a very rogue shower, expect dry conditions and very hazy skies. Temperatures will be a touch hotter with widespread highs in the mid 90s.

Looking forward to next week, very little changes. Saharan dust lingers all week long, keeping rain chances, temperatures hot and skies hazy.

An active weather pattern will take shape to our north, however, as a front stalls across the Gulf coast states and Southeast. This is where daily rounds of rain and storms will be possible.

Some of this moisture will try to sneak down into South Florida, so perhaps an afternoon shower or storm manages to develop, but overall rain chances will hover at 10-20% throughout the week.

Tropical update

The Atlantic basin remains quiet with no development expected within at least the next 7 days.

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