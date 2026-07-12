(WSVN) - As we often experience in July, very hot days under a blanket of Saharan dust are on tap for this week. This will result in a very quiet weather pattern across South Florida with low rain chances hovering at a 10-20% risk all week long.

The dust peaks in strength today into tomorrow, leading to very hazy skies and reduced air quality for sensitive individuals.

While we’re looking at more sunshine throughout our Sunday, especially during the second half of the day, it may seem cloudier due to the dust muting the sunshine and making the sky look milky white.

Despite this, most areas will be dry Sunday while highs soar into the low to mid 90s across South Florida.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect Sunday from 11am-7pm for Miami-Dade and Broward due to forecast heat index values up to the 105-108F range.

Additional heat alerts are likely all week long as we begin a very hot stretch of weather in South Florida. Highs all week long are forecast to reach the mid 90s for most of mainland South Florida while feels-like temperatures reach the triple digits as high pressure parks itself over Florida and the Gulf.

By the end of the week, record heat will be possible with Miami currently forecast to hit 96F on both Thursday and Friday.

Tropical update

The aforementioned Saharan dust as well as wind shear continues to keep the Atlantic quiet with no activity expected over at least the next 7 days.

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