Conditions are right for the start and spread of brush fires. It’s been abnormally dry over the last few days with very low humidity. The wind also doesn’t help its picked up and now on the windy side. This could be a problem in the fire fight. However, it’s about 80% contained as of last night.

Luckily our winds are out of the East, so the smoke from the fire in West Miami-Dade near Tamiami Trail. is moving West and away from populated areas.

Here are some important brush fire safety tips I’ll continue to reinforce this morning:

– Be sure nothing is dragging from vehicles

– Don’t throw cigarettes out car window

– Avoid parking cars on dry grass

– Don’t burn trash in your backyard

When will we see useful rain? There is a chance of seeing some showers and isolated storms on Friday as a front stalls over North Florida. Where it happens, determines how much we get. Either way a decent chance sticks around through the weekend.

Also, it gets steamy by Friday. Highs near 90.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7