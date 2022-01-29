This weekend will be very chilly for our standards here in South Florida. Temperatures Saturday morning will generally be in the 50s now that a powerful cold front has passed through. Despite the sunny skies, temperatures won’t warm much. Highs will struggle to reach 60F in Miami and Fort Lauderdale and the mid 60s in Key West.

Winds will be strongest this morning with widespread gusts 25-35+ mph, but there will be a gradual decline in the windy conditions through tomorrow. Since it is windy and dry, there are concerns for brush fires to rapidly spread if any do form.

A BRUSH FIRE WARNING is in place for much of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties for this afternoon. Conditions will be conducive for any brush fires that form to spread rapidly. pic.twitter.com/xDraVEcmsZ — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) January 29, 2022

Tonight will be even colder. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s across most of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. The Keys will generally be in the 40s, with low 50s in the lower Keys. Since it will still be breezy at times, it will feel more like the low to mid 30s. As a result, there is a Wind Chill Advisory in effect from the upper Keys through all of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. There is also a Freeze Warning for inland, rural Broward County where temperatures at or below 32F are likely.

We are still on track for a cold Saturday night with widespread lows in the mid to upper 30s across South Florida, but it will feel more like the low to mid 30s thanks to the wind. pic.twitter.com/KtfFvnldtP — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) January 29, 2022

It will remain chilly on Sunday with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s paired with lots of sunshine. The good news is it won’t be as windy but there will still be a chill in the air regardless.

The even better news is that a gradual warmup is expected next week, with a forecast high temperature of 80F by Friday.