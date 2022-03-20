Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend despite the increase in showers and a few thunderstorms that we saw across South Florida today. Spring officially began this morning at 11:33 but temperatures have felt a bit more like late Spring and early Summer as our afternoon high temperatures once again reached into the mid to upper 80s today. Humidity has remained high through the last couple of days, however, with a front over our area we can expect brief relief on the way.

The above-mentioned front has taken its time to move across South Florida. This is because it has slowly been weakening since it first entered the Florida panhandle on Friday. While this is good news for South Florida (as far as severe thunderstorm potential is concerned) this also means that significant cooling is not expected. However as we go about our Sunday evening, we can expect a few lingering showers and possibly some thunderstorm activity surrounding our area. So keep the umbrellas close if you have any Sunday evening plans, especially for those who may be out and about due to spring break.

Looking ahead, the front will eventually clear South Florida as we head into the start of the work week. While this weak front isn’t expected to bring any significant cooling, South Florida can expect near-average temperatures on Monday and slightly lower humidity to start the work week. As we fast forward through the week, breezy conditions are expected by mid-week while temperatures once again begin to warm into the mid to upper 80s. This will be due to a south wind that will return to the forecast ahead of another front that is forecast to reach our area by the end of the week. And unlike the front pushing through our area today, the second front on Friday is forecast to actually bring *some* cooling to South Florida next weekend, especially during the overnight hours.

Have a great first week of Spring!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.