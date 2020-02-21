Variety of weather!

South Florida isn’t known for having a significant mix of weather conditions, but there’s plenty of “variety” in the forecast. One of the initial changes we’ve recently noticed is a minor cool-down, coming Friday behind a cold front. Even late in the day (well behind the boundary) we noticed a slew of clouds and increasing winds across the region.

Unlike most cold fronts, this one isn’t giving us access to dry air. On the recent radar you can see plenty of rain bands offshore in the Atlantic. These will nudge in our direction as winds veer out of the northeast, early Saturday. Coastal areas will be most susceptible to encounter a passing rain shower.

Meanwhile, strong wind speeds remain a big focus through the first part of the weekend. Florida remains “caught” between two pressure systems (strong and distant high and low pressure areas). What’s the net result in the pressure difference? Higher winds with gusty conditions especially near the beaches.

There are numerous “water woes,” or marine hazards, in place. Swimming in the ocean can be dangerous due to the likelihood of rip currents. Meanwhile, boating hazards continue with high seas.

The upcoming rain trend provides us with a glance into the weather pattern ahead. Chances for rain drop down into the early part of next week. Then, as temperatures warm up and moisture expands, rain returns to the forecast by midweek. It’s worth mentioning that some strong thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front (another front, this time a stronger one).