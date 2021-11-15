The new week is underway with “cooler than usual” conditions across south Florida. If you’re not a fan of the cooler air, just hang on. Temperatures will soon moderate and return to more typical levels.

This cooler-type air peaks on Monday morning with low temperatures ranging from the upper 50’s (well inland) to the lower 60’s near the coast. These readings are about 8 to 10-degrees cooler than average, by the way. The cooling is due to the recent passage of a cold front. For the early part of the week, high pressure (currently centered over the northern Gulf of Mexico) is providing the flow of air from the north. By late Tuesday, however, the same high will have shifted over to the western Atlantic. The result? Winds will be veering off the ocean with a warmer flow. We’ll also notice wind speeds will be picking up during the midweek. The soon-to-be breezy pattern could last for days, into the start of the weekend.

The other weather change that’s expected before the week is over involves a moisture surge. Moist air will increase both from the Atlantic and the Caribbean, leading to higher rain chances. At this point, our forecast models suggest some brief, fast-moving showers as early as Wednesday. Additional (and perhaps more widespread) areas of rain may be drawn in our direction from Thursday through Friday. Since humidity levels will only be modest, and instability not too great, the south Florida thunderstorm threat doesn’t appear high at this point. Instead, we may be dealing with on-and-off rain showers for a few days, just as another frontal boundary approaches at the end of the week.

