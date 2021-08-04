NOAA updates its projections for 2021. There is an uptick in the forecast for named systems and hurricanes expected. If you compare with a typical season, it looks like we’ll end up with an above average year.

In the tropics, NHC is monitoring 2 areas. 1) is a Tropical Wave in the Middle of the Atlantic. Once it reaches the yellow area, it will get a 20% chance for growth. 2) Is a wave set to emerge into the Eastern Atlantic on Thursday. Once in orange area it will receive a 40% chance for development. Very, very far from Florida.

The last couple of days have been very wet across Mainland So FL. Here are the top sites. Where does your city rank? Check the entire round up here:

https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=202108042145-KMFL-NOUS42-PNSMFL

It should not be as wet on Thursday, but cannot rule out a stray storm.