Happy Monday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice weekend. South Florida ended the month of February and started the month of March with picture perfect conditions as temperatures both Saturday and Sunday remained in the lower 80s with a nice breeze in place and comfortable humidity levels. And this morning was no different as South Florida enjoyed very pleasant conditions with mild temperatures in the 60s for all as a north wind remained in place. But as our wind direction changes later today, South Florida can expect changes to begin.

Today will be another nice day for South Florida as an area of high-pressure will keep things quiet and humidity levels remain on the comfortable side. But we will begin to notice some slight changes. Our wind pattern will be veering out of the northeast later today, which will occasionally bring a few clouds in our direction and possibly provide cloudy periods from time to time. And while South Florida should remain mostly dry, a passing sprinkle cannot be ruled out now that our wind pattern will be off the ocean. High temperatures well once again reaching to the upper 70s and near 80° while we notice our breeze beginning to build throughout the day.

Looking ahead, there are some changes in the forecast for South Florida this week that will be much more notable than what we have experienced in the last week or so. Breezy conditions return through the middle of the work week while our winds turn warmer out of the southeast and then out of the south. This will not only allow a bit more moisture to return to the forecast, but will also cause our temperatures to warm up again. The reason? Our next front will be slowly approaching and will cause these changes before it reaches us. This front is forecast to reach South Florida by Thursday and could bring slightly cooler conditions in the 50s for the end of the work week. Unfortunately this week’s cold shot will be brief as our wind pattern quickly veers out of the south again ahead of another possible front.

Have a great week!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.