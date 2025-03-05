Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

Hopefully yesterday‘s strong breeze wasn’t too much of a nuisance for everyone. Yesterday South Florida woke up to a stronger east breeze and by early morning wind speeds were sustained between 15 to 25 mph with stronger gusts across the area. And those stronger wind speeds remained steady through much of the day as it turned out to be a very windy Winter afternoon with gusty conditions at times. And another change we noticed that was quite unfamiliar for South Florida lately was the on and off shower activity we experienced. This morning we started off on the breezy side once again but with a different wind direction. Our wind was out of the SSE this morning and once again like yesterday, there were a few showers around.

Today will have some similarities to yesterday‘s forecast except with a few differences. Another breezy to gusty day is in store for South Florida with gusts occasionally reaching between 25 to 30 mph. And while a few showers will be possible, it shouldn’t be as widespread as what we saw yesterday throughout the day. South Florida may see a better chance for a few showers late afternoon and early evening with the approach of our next front. And because South Florida will have a warmer wind out of the south, our afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid 80s for some.

The reason for our change in wind direction is due to our next front that will be slowly approaching this evening and will bring cooler conditions in the 50s for the end of the work week. Unfortunately this week’s cool shot will be brief as our wind pattern quickly veers out of the south again this weekend ahead of another possible front. This will cause our high temperatures this weekend to once again warm into the mid 80s! And while Saturday should still be somewhat tolerable, Sunday will feel a lot more humid and straight up oppressive. It won’t be in vain, though, as the front that comes through will bring heat relief and will help knock our temperatures down once again early next week.

Have a great afternoon!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

