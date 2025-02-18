Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice start to the week. A weak front pushed through South Florida on Monday morning and brought slightly more comfortable conditions in the afternoon. Temperatures for many on Monday afternoon still managed to reach into the 80s but at least for a few hours, South Florida got to enjoy comfortable humidity levels behind the front. But as mentioned yesterday, this front was a feeble one and this morning our local radar was evident of that. South Florida woke up to a few showers, especially across our local waters. This is a sign that this drier air that temporarily moved in has now moved out of the region.

Today South Florida will once again reach into the 80s except at times it may feel a bit more muggy than yesterday. That is because scattered showers will return to the forecast today as yesterday‘s front has stalled nearby and will help trigger a few showers across the region. And now that winds have veered out of the east, those showers will occasionally push through South Florida. The return of an East wind also means that our temperatures will begin to warm. With more warming in store for South Florida.

Up and down temperatures will be the name of the game for South Florida for the rest of the work week. Temperatures in the mid 80s will be possible Wednesday as a South wind brings a surge of warm air. This will be ahead of another front that is forecast to push through South Florida by early Thursday. Instead of the mild temperatures we saw with Monday’s front, some areas could even see upper 50s to lower 60s on Friday morning. Unlike its predecessor, this front is a bit stronger and will keep our comfortable temperatures in the 70s through the upcoming weekend. Speaking of the weekend, clouds will build across South Florida and a few showers return to the forecast by Sunday.

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

