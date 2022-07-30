Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week! Rain chances have been up and down across south Florida and it looks like the trend may continue for the next couple of days. Several layers of Saharan dust across the Atlantic reached our area, which has helped to bring our rain chances down to a minimum in the last couple of days. But seeing how we are in the rainy season, the moment the dust moves away, some moisture is able to squeeze in each time. This morning we saw a bit more in the way of moisture, mainly across the Florida Keys, as a disturbance pushes further into the Gulf of Mexico.

Today South Florida can expect scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two, however, it looks like the best chances for any rain today will be across the Florida Keys. Expect another breezy day with a strong Easterly wind flow between 10 to 20 mph while some of our coastal locations see winds of up to 25 mph. This will keep the change the risk for rip currents elevated across area beaches through the day today. Afternoon high temperatures will once again reach the lower 90s but with the added humidity it will feel near 100°.

The latter part of the weekend brings similar conditions to South Florida, however, some changes will be noted. The disturbance mentioned above will begin to move farther into the Gulf of Mexico, which will allow some drier air to move into our area once again, especially improving conditions across the FL Keys. This means that slightly lower rain chances do return to the forecast for the latter part of the weekend for all of South Florida. Afternoon high temperatures will once again reach the lower 90s still under breezy conditions.

Looking ahead to next week, the trend of up and down rain chances continues. Another layer of Saharan dust looks to reach South Florida sometime through the first half of the work week, which will keep our rain chance at a minimum once again , however, there will still be a chance for showers. As the dust moves out and a disturbance moves closer to us by the end of the week, rain chances across our area will gradually increase once again. So don’t put the umbrellas away for too long because we will be needing them on and off throughout the next week or so. After all, it *is* the rainy season!

Have a wonderful weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.