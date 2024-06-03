Happy Monday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend! We saw a mixed bag of weather as Saturday was quite windy across the region yet South Florida remained dry through much of the day. Moisture increased by Saturday night and caused showers to move in and linger through much of the night and through a good chunk of Sunday. Early this morning things finally quieted down a bit before showers and thunderstorms developed again across our southern areas. Those that saw quiet conditions got to enjoy a beautiful sunrise. Temperatures across our coastal areas were on the warm side near 80° however, inland areas saw milder temperatures in the 70s.

Today South Florida can expect a similar set up as there will still be abundant tropical moisture across the region. That means South Florida will see scattered downpours throughout the morning. A few isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. The afternoon focus for showers and storms should eventually be across interior sections of South Florida. And with an onshore flow still in place (east wind), afternoon high temperatures should not be unbearably hot today but should be in the upper 80s

Looking ahead, the weather pattern into the middle of the week will finally begin to quiet down some. This means rain chances will drop down a bit, only leaving the chance for typical sea breeze-driven showers and thunderstorms each day before pushing westward across the Gulf Coast in the afternoons. Afternoon high temperatures should remain near average in the upper 80s to low 90s during this timeframe. By the end of the week, a weak front will be drifting south across Florida and will allow our weather pattern to change once again. As the front gets closer into the weekend, our wind pattern may become more of a southerly or southwesterly flow. This could bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the upcoming weekend and bring back those toasty temperatures we got a taste of through the month of May. However, this will be highly dependent on how far south the front actually gets.

Have a wonderful day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.