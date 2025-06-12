June, typically the wettest month of the year in South Florida, will not be living up to its name in the days ahead as rain chances continue to drop, generally hovering into the 10-20% range these next 7 days.

This is a stark contrast to last week, however, as we began the month on a soggy and stormy note.

For our Thursday, it won’t be completely dry but it will be a nice day overall. Expect partly sunny skies and isolated showers in the morning followed by breezy conditions and more sunshine for the afternoon.

There is also a thin layer of Saharan dust that will be overhead, sticking around through Saturday, but it will be so thin that air quality won’t be a concern.

Heading into Friday and the upcoming weekend, additional dry air will flow in as high pressure builds in across Florida from the Atlantic Ocean. This will keep conditions rather breezy while skies will be mostly sunny. Besides some spotty showers, most areas will be rain-free.

That means the weather will be great for Father’s Day Sunday but it will be hot with highs mostly in the low 90s!

It will remain hot and mostly sunny and dry into at least the first half of next week, too.