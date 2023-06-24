This final weekend of June will feature some gloom this time around in South Florida with more clouds filling our skies along with showers and storms at times. This weekend will not be a washout but you will have to deal with rain at times.

Expect some sunshine this Saturday, especially early in the day with isolated showers in the morning, then some scattered storms this afternoon with the greatest chance across our inland areas. By the evening, I think that will feature our highest rain chance at a 60% chance with rain and thunderstorms possible across the east coast metro. Highs will be warm into the low 90s once again.

Overnight should feature generally quiet weather with only the chance for some spotty showers. Otherwise it will be generally cloudy with lows in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday will be another unsettled day with mostly cloudy skies and scattered storms likely. The timing for these storms right now appears to be during the middle of the day Sunday but of course that can still change between now and then.

Rain chances will remain rather high through Monday, then as chances decrease mid to late week, temperatures will go up with highs in the mid 90s by the end of next week.

In the tropics, there are no threats to South Florida. Tropical Storm Bret over the Caribbean is expected to dissipate by the end of this weekend while Tropical Storm Cindy over the open waters of the Atlantic is expected to weaken back into a tropical depression early next week with no land in its path.