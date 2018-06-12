Unsettled Week

Local Forecast: Tropical moisture is still around and unfortunately it will stay unsettled through much of the week. Hopefully we will have a better breeze building along the coast to keep the sea breeze storms well inland and favoring Southwest Florida. Any of the storms that form could produce dangerous lightning, gusty winds and localized street flooding.

As we look ahead at Father’s Day weekend, the models are showing a weak front hanging around the Florida Peninsula. This could keep our rain chances high. However, they are showing some Saharan Dust getting very close to South Florida as well. If that is the case, the weekend will not be as wet. For now, plan on a typical Summer-like pattern of a few morning coastal showers and spotty afternoon inland storms with lots of heat and high temperatures in the low 90’s.

Front makes it into Florida and could keep our weather wet through the upcoming weekend. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/8GxoptNGjQ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 12, 2018

Tropical Update: Area of disorganized showers and storms over the Western Caribbean Sea is expected to move West to Northwest over Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula during the next couple of days. Conditions could become more favorable for some development when it moves over the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. Regardless of development, it will produce tropical rains across portions of Nicaragua, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala, and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico through Thursday. The National Hurricane Center is giving a low chance to form of 20% through the next 5 days.

Large area of disorganized showers over the Western Caribbean Sea has a low chance to form through the next 5 days. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/86PCgZUHG5 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 12, 2018

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7