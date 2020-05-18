UNSETTLED WEEK with more showers and storms in the forecast. We have entered into a Summery Rainy Season type of pattern. Therefore, look for lots of heat. Highs in the low 90’s. Lows in the mid to upper 70’s.

Showers and storms fire up late morning into the afternoon and some could be strong. Heavy rains, gusty winds, hail and lightning possible with the storms that develop.

Good chance of storms expected through Thursday. Fewer into the weekend with more sunshine.

Tropics Update:

1st storm of the season forms. Tropical Storm Arthur! This makes it the 6th year in a roll that a named system forms before the start of hurricane season (June 1st).

Arthur should start moving away from the U.S. Coast tonight into Tuesday. Heavy rains likely to continue over portions of the Eastern North Carolina Coast today. Also, gusty winds, large swells, and dangerous rip currents for the mid-Atlantic region during the next day or two.

A few strong to severe storms possible with heavy rainfall around Eastern areas today. The heavy rainfall could lead to minor street flooding. Also, gusty winds over 45 mph and frequent lightning likely with the storms that develop. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/JtBhFhV5XM — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 18, 2020

T.S. #Arthur will bring heavy rain, strong winds from Surf City to Duck (tropical storm warning in effect). Large swells possible along U.S. mid-Atlantic coast through TUE. The Cherry Point Marine Corps Air station recently reported a wind gust of 39 mph. pic.twitter.com/ZsTKZsTWdS — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 18, 2020

Stay safe and informed with your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7