Unsettled Week

Large area of high pressure will keep our air flow out of the Southeast through much of the week. This will help steer tropical moisture from a few waves in the Caribbean. Therefore, look for pockets of heavy rain at times and isolated storms each afternoon. Also, overnight coastal showers. Temperatures will be near normal each day at 90 degrees.

By the weekend, models insist that a batch of Saharan Dust will be moving into the region, so we are keeping our fingers crossed that the weekend will be drier.

Light Southeast winds will continue to bring tropical moisture at times to South Florida. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/YBBGT1IZLg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 25, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7