First and foremost, the 7Weather Team’s hearts and prayers go out to all of South Florida, especially to the Surfside community during this difficult time. We have been seeing heavy downpours for much of this past week. Early this morning South Florida was able to enjoy a small break from the rain as compared to previous mornings but that doesn’t mean we will remain dry all day. There were already some showers developing over the Atlantic early this morning so another round of on and off showers is in the forecast.



Let’s talk about why we are seeing so much rain lately. Unfortunately South Florida has been stuck in an area where moisture is streaming in. We’ve had a stalled front over the Southeastern United States that has basically been sitting there for quite some time. One would think “but it’s so far away from us. Why is it affecting us?” Well at the same time we have a high-pressure system in the Atlantic waters that is helping funnel lots of tropical moisture into our area. That stalled front to the north of us is helping trap all of that moisture over our area. So the moisture has nowhere to go except stay over South Florida and that’s why we’ve been seeing bouts of rain for days now.



Today we can expect a similar set up as in previous days. We will see on and off passing showers with a few thunderstorms still possible. But because we still have that onshore flow (winds off the water), the best chances for rain across the Atlantic metro areas will be during the first half of the day. Then the focal point for the heavy rain and thunderstorms will be out towards the Gulf Coast in the afternoon. Depending on how much rain we get and whether or not the Sun actually peeks out, our afternoon high temperatures today will range between the mid to upper 80s. Of course our feels like temperatures will be well into the 90s because of all the added humidity in the air.

Sunday seems to have a similar set up with any time passing showers, especially during the morning hours, and a few scattered thunderstorms. Once again our temperatures will be on the warm side and if models are correct and we do see somewhat of an improvement on Sunday afternoon, then our afternoon high temperatures might actually hit 90 across some spots. And that will be the case for Monday as well as the models are hinting somewhat of a slight break from the ongoing heavy rain as South Florida sits in between disturbances from time to time.



Unfortunately the rain is not over for South Florida just yet. By the middle of next week we will be going to see more moisture in the air which will help bring heavy rain back into the forecast. A few thunderstorms will also be possible during this time but unfortunately it looks like much of the upcoming work week will remain unsettled once again. So keep those umbrellas with you not just for the weekend but through much of next week. Hopefully after that, things begin to get back to normal around here.



Wishing the best to all rescue efforts in Surfside today.

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.