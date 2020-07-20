UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES

A decent rain chance remains in the forecast through much of the week. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/QUb3KrhgH7

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) July 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.