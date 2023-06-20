Local Weather

UNSETTLED WEATHER will continue today with scattered to numerous showers & storms expected to form late afternoon and into the early evening hours. Heavy rainfall leading to flooding & strong wind gusts the primary threats.

Today in the Tropics: Watching Two Areas

Tropical Storm Bret continues moving Westward and expected to strengthen and forecast to become the first hurricane of the season by Thursday morning. On the forecast track, the center of the storm will be near hurricane strength moving through the islands. Therefore, interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor its progress. Hurricane hunter missions begin on Wednesday to help gather more information to improve the track and intensity forecast.

Tropical wave continuing to show signs of organization. A depression is likely to form as it moves W at 10-15 mph across the Eastern & Central Atlantic in a few days. NHC keeps increasing its chance to form and now giving it a high chance of 80% during the next 7 days.

Computer models that Bret ahead of this system will open up the path for it to track North and possibly remain over the Atlantic.

Stay weather aware with your Storm Station, 7News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7