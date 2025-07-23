We sure got a big mix of weather conditions on Tuesday! Miami measured a high temperature of 95F, making it the hottest day so far this year.

What followed that was widespread rain and thunderstorms late in the day, that dumped 1-3 inches of rainfall to numerous locations.

For our Wednesday, it will be a different setup. Moisture will remain in place but with an upper-level low moving right on top of South Florida today, that will make for a more unsettled day.

The flow of moisture will be out of the south, leading to storms across all of the state this Wednesday, but for South Florida the highest chances will be in the morning and midday time frames. We’ll then notice drier conditions and more sunshine later in the day following the morning cloud cover.

As a result, temperatures won’t be as hot with highs generally near 90F, especially depending on how much sunshine evolves in the afternoon.

Then on Thursday, it will be more of a transition day as an onshore flow starts to return. This will lead to the highest rain chances in the morning hours with scattered showers and storms expected before it gradually turns drier by the afternoon. Overall, expect more sunshine on Thursday.

Drier conditions will then become the main story beyond then, so from Friday, through the weekend and even into early next week, the combination of some Saharan dust and dry air will lead to low rain chances and lots of sunshine. It will also turn hotter as a result with highs in the low 90s during the weekend and then mid 90s early next week.

Tropical update

A broad area of low pressure near northern Florida has a low, 10% chance of developing into a tropical system once it reaches the northern Gulf later this week.