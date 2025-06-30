Happy Monday, June 30, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice weekend. South Florida saw a break from the thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday as the upper level low that kept us under a stormy pattern finally moved away from the region. At the same time, Saharan dust spread across much of the state leaving hazy skies and Dreyer conditions for South Florida. But the dust is now beginning to thin out and we will watch for another upper low to be the dominant weather feature once again. This morning, South Florida woke up to plenty of clouds and limited showers but there were thunderstorms in the vicinity, especially to the south of Florida Keys.

Unlike over the weekend, today South Florida will see a slightly better chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Even then, rain and storm chances will still remain isolated. An upper level low, currently spinning near the Bahamas, will begin to drift north and closer to Florida. This will help produce showers and storms across the region and keep that chance around later on in the work week. There is still some Saharan dust around so that may be a limiting factor for how much rain we actually get today. At the very least, it will cause the rain to be on delay before we begin to see showers storm developing with the heating of the day. Speaking of heating, afternoon high temperatures will reach the lower 90s.

Looking ahead through the work week, South Florida will remain unsettled at times with scattered showers and thunderstorms (at times becoming numerous) in the forecast. The middle of the work week promises the best chance of seeing showers and storms. As we get closer to the holiday on Friday, our weather will be highly dependent on a possible developing area of low pressure along a stalled front near Northern Florida. As a matter of fact, the National Hurricane Center is watching this area closely as some development could be possible if and once a low develops along that front. This would pose no threat to South Florida but it could mean that the entire region could turn wetter. It will be something we will have to monitor as the end of the week gets closer.

Have a great week!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.