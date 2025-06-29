Believe it or not, July is just about here as we march our way through the final days of June. It has been unsettled in recent weeks across South Florida, although for many locations heavy rainfall has been lacking.

There will be the potential for heavy pockets of rain depending on how thunderstorms setup this coming week, however, being driven by the next incoming upper level low.

This area of low pressure remains to our east, with a large swirl detected near the Bahamas and over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean. With that said, this low will start to feed in more clouds for our Sunday.

Therefore, expect mostly cloudy skies but still some peeks of sunshine. There will be the chance for some spotty showers during the day but the highest potential for seeing rain — which isn’t that high of a chance — will be this evening in the form of isolated showers and storms, especially inland.

It will also still be hazy with reduced air quality due to Saharan dust. This dust will linger through Monday before thinning out for the most part Tuesday and beyond.

On Monday, expect very similar conditions but potentially with a few more storms as the upper low lurks just offshore.

It’s not until Tuesday and Wednesday when the setup will become more favorable for pop-up showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon hours and away from the coast. Neither day will be a washout but will continue to feature more clouds than sunshine.

Then as we fast forward toward the Fourth of July, the forecast turns more uncertain and iffy. Another upper level disturbance and forecast to dive in across the southeastern US but its evolution will have a big impact on what we see over the holiday weekend.

As of now for the Fourth, there is a decent chance for scattered showers and storms but stay tuned as the forecast will likely change!

Tropical update

Tropical Depression Two formed over the Bay of Campeche on Saturday. It is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm Sunday before moving into eastern Mexico by the end of this weekend, leading to heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring the northeast Gulf and area off the Southeast US for potential tropical or subtropical development around next weekend. The odds of formation are low at this time. It’s a potential system to watch here in South Florida but nothing to worry about. At the very least, it could lead to more unsettled times for the holiday weekend, as previously discussed.