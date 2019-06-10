Slow-moving area of low pressure responsible for the flooding rains over much of the Country is moving Northeast. It will eventually merge with another front to leave a tail of tropical moisture behind. This is leave South Florida unsettled at times. Temperatures will be at or slightly above average.

Tail of tropical moisture will linger and that means unsettled times to continue the rest of the week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/rRuZYeaDWE — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 10, 2019

Rain chances will remain above average for this time of year through Friday. We are keeping our fingers crossed that models are right heading into the upcoming weekend. Right now, they are showing the front fizzling and high pressure building gradually back into the region. This would mean a shift in wind direction out of the Southeast to hopefully make for brighter and drier conditions along the coast.

Tuesday will actually be the driest day of the week. However, storms are still in the forecast. It just won't be as widespread. Tropical moisture to linger most of the week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/dvWO37uZ1u — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 10, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7