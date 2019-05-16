Unsettled Pattern

Weak cold front is forecast to linger over the Florida Keys and Straits keeping extra moisture around. Therefore, count on having the rain gear with you at all times. Scattered showers and storms possible with an isolated strong storm. Main concerns will be for heavy downpours, gusty winds, frequent lightning and small hail. By Friday, the bulk of the deep moisture will be around southern areas as high pressure tries to build from the north. This will pick up the winds off the ocean to carry onshore some showers through the weekend. The front will fade slowly bringing down the rain chances early next week.

Front lingers over the next few days around the Florida Keys & Straits. Scattered showers & storms possible through Saturday. It will slowly fade. Looking drier early next week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/36t7Yz0iFU — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 16, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7