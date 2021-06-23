An unsettled pattern remains in place to close out the week.
We are stuck between high pressure to our East in the Atlantic and a front up North that will keep the moisture flowing into the region from the Caribbean through the weekend. This could possibly keep showers and storms in the forecast into next week. Temperatures will continue to be Summer-like with upper 80’s to low 90’s on most afternoons.
Some strong storms producing heavy rain leading to areas of street flooding, gusty winds and dangerous lightning.
Today in the Tropics
Wave to the East of the Lesser Antilles is producing disorganized showers and storms. Conditions by tomorrow become unfavorable for growth. NHC giving it a low chance to form. Regardless of development, rain forecast to spread across the islands over the weekend.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7