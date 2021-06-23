An unsettled pattern remains in place to close out the week.

We are stuck between high pressure to our East in the Atlantic and a front up North that will keep the moisture flowing into the region from the Caribbean through the weekend. This could possibly keep showers and storms in the forecast into next week. Temperatures will continue to be Summer-like with upper 80’s to low 90’s on most afternoons.

Some strong storms producing heavy rain leading to areas of street flooding, gusty winds and dangerous lightning.

STORMS INCREASE: Today, expect scattered storms with heavy rain and steamy temps. Tomorrow into Friday, rain chances increase even more, and widespread rain is expected. Isolated street flooding may become a concern as we end the work week. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/YfXTBqhcwZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 23, 2021

SOGGY TIMES AHEAD: After scattered storms today, higher rain chances and heavier rain is expected as we move into the end of the week and even the start of next week. Make sure you don't leave your umbrella at home! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/IaeGtcm9kl — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 23, 2021

Today in the Tropics

Wave to the East of the Lesser Antilles is producing disorganized showers and storms. Conditions by tomorrow become unfavorable for growth. NHC giving it a low chance to form. Regardless of development, rain forecast to spread across the islands over the weekend.

EARLY A.M. WED. TROPICAL UPDATE: A tropical wave east of the Lesser Antilles is producing disorganized showers and storms. Development is unlikely, as it will move into an area of strong upper-level winds by tomorrow, which is unfavorable for further organization. #7weather pic.twitter.com/hI2z4Ts21l — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 23, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7