The unsettled pattern continues for South Florida through the end of the week due to a low over Central Florida and a stalled out front across Northern Florida. Therefore, scattered showers and storms are possible late this morning and will become more numerous this afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe storms are possible, with damaging wind gusts and hail being the primary threats. Heavy rainfall in some areas could also lead street flooding, in spots.

Heading into the long weekend, changes will take place and models are showing it is likely going to be nicer. As low pressure pulls away off the Florida East coast and front slides South through the region, drier air builds in. This will would make for a Summer-like weekend with a passing shower on the breeze early followed by afternoon isolated inland storms.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7