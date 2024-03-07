Following strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, the unsettled weather with additional showers and storms continues this Thursday. The threat for severe weather is very low but a very isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out with gusty winds, small hail and/or an isolated tornado.

A weak front is starting to stall to our north near the lake region of Florida, keeping South Florida in the warm and humid side. At the same time, some moisture in the atmosphere continues to flow in from the west, allowing for additional rain this Thursday.

Expect it to come in rounds with scattered showers and thunderstorms most likely at the bookends of the day. Otherwise, skies will feature more clouds than sunshine paired with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Through the remainder of the week, a mid-level area of high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico today will travel east, ushering in drier air and that will aid in lower rain chances.

It won’t be completely dry but showers will be fewer and farther between from Friday through Sunday.

It’s not until late Sunday when our next front arrives. Again, spotty showers will be possible. The main feature this weekend ahead of this next front, though, will be the near-record heat with highs in the mid to upper 80s due to winds out of the south to southwest.

We continue into a now 5-day-long streak of highs in the 80s. The last time we had at least 5 consecutive 80F+ days at Miami was back in early December! This will continue through at least Sunday.

Once that front crosses through, that will drop our temperatures back to normal with highs in the upper 70s to near 80F and lows in the mid to upper 60s.