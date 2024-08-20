Temperatures are expected to soar into the low to mid 90’s, but with a steamy flow from the Gulf of Mexico, feels like temperatures will range between 105-110 from late morning to afternoon hours. Therefore, make sure you are dressing lightly, use sunblock and have a bottle that you can constantly refill with water to stay hydrated.

The reason why the pattern will continue to be unsettled is due to a stalled front across North Florida. This will keep a moisture rich environment in place and for now steering winds out of the Southwest. As temperatures climb well into the 90’s, we will have some storms forming and move from West to East.

By Thursday, activity will push inland with winds veering out of the Southeast with high pressure trying to nudge closer from the Western Atlantic. Although the front is set to linger over North-Central Florida, storms that form with the daytime heat will push inland and into Southwest Florida.

Today in the Tropics: Tracking Ernesto

Ernesto is expected to lose its tropical characteristics later today, and dissipate on Wednesday. Dangerous beach conditions continue along the Northeast coast and Atlantic Canada.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and keep it tuned to your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7