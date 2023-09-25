The pattern will be familiar to last week, so daily rain chances remain high with several “wet weather players” around South Florida.

– Area of low pressure/disturbance in the upper atmosphere located near the Yucatan continues to draw up abundant moisture our way.

– Weak surface high pressure in the Atlantic with an onshore flow.

– Front stalling near the region once again.

This should keep the weather unsettled with on and off downpours through Thursday. Therefore, be weather aware with your Storm Station.

Today in the Tropics

Disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has been given a low chance to grow into something stronger and low pressure in the Eastern Atlantic has a high chance in forming during the next 7 days.

The only area we are tracking is Tropical Storm Philippe which remains steady with a gradual turn to the Northwest likely to happen by mid-week. Little change is expected during the next few days

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7