Upper low nearby will continue to drag extra moisture our way, so on and off showers and isolated storms possible. In fact, the pattern will remain unsettled through Saturday. Eventually the upper low moves Northeast and away, to allow for a more typical pattern to be set up shop. Therefore, Sunday into early next week will seem drier.

AN UPPER LOW NEARBY will continue to bring us extra moisture and another chance of showers and storms throughout the day. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/s25weQASX2 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 2, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7