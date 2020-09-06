UNSETTLED HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone enjoyed their Saturday with because it may be the last ‘nice’ day South Florida for quite some time. We are now transitioning to an unsettled weather pattern and earlier this morning anyone who stepped outside could easily see why. Abundant cloud cover has spread across all of South Florida while rain and thunderstorms pushed through South Florida late last night. So the “flip” in weather pattern that we were talking about has finally arrived.
South Florida waking up to more cloud cover this morning. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/K8ird8Js3P
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 6, 2020
So what actually flipped the switch and made South Florida go from sunny and steamy conditions on Saturday to a rainy start to our Sunday? The culprit for this unsettled weather is a non-tropical upper-level low pressure system (a.k.a. “disturbance”) that is between the Bahamas & Cuba has slowly been inching towards South Florida. Not only is it producing an unstable atmosphere but also it’s helping usher in some tropical moisture in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere. And all of this deep moisture is coming from the Caribbean (so we know there’s plenty).
A [non-tropical] upper-level low pressure system (a.k.a. "disturbance") nearby that will help keep our weather pattern unsettled next few days. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/y5U9blWYeP
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 6, 2020
Today south Florida can expect mostly cloudy conditions with rain showers continuing on and off throughout the day. A few passing thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. After all, our atmosphere is quite unstable right now. But because of the rain and the cloud cover that we’re expecting today, our high temperatures will not be as ‘high’ as they have been the last few weeks. Temperatures will likely struggle to hit the lower 90s across some spots, especially those areas that see more rain than others.
Clouds and stick around today while showers continue on & off showers. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/kPKLYnPyWn
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 6, 2020
Before we continue on with extended outlook, let’s talk about the tropics! As we approach the peak of hurricane season within the next week or so, the tropics are looking quite active right now. We are watching three different areas for possible development. The first area we find in the Caribbean and this system still has a low development chance with the national hurricane Center fuels that it is something that we should keep an ion. However the other two systems that we are keeping a close eye on our two tropical waves across the eastern and central Atlantic they have a very high development chance within the next 2 to 5 days. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a tropical depression develop from one if not both of these systems within the next day or two. The good news is we still have plenty of time to keep an eye on all three systems!
As we approach the peak of hurricane season, the 'Tropics' continue to look quite active. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/yvxhQCQqER
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 6, 2020
The unsettled weather pattern doesn’t end there. As we head into the start of the workweek, the upper level low pressure system will get closer, bringing even more tropical moisture will into our area and increasing rain chances every single day with a chance of thunderstorms through the forecast period. Apart from the rain and thunderstorms, South Florida will find itself under mostly cloudy skies for quite some time so temperatures will remain in the upper 80s for a few days. The first half of the week (if not more) promises to be a bit on the gloomy side with soggy conditions continuing on and off until at least Wednesday and Thursday. By the end of the week and as we head into the second weekend of September, South Florida will try to go back to our typical rain chances. We will have to wait and see if that will actually happen!
Umbrellas will be needed next few days as an unsettled weather pattern continues across South Florida. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/wUAGr7BG5q
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 6, 2020
