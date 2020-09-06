UNSETTLED HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Umbrellas will be needed next few days as an unsettled weather pattern continues across South Florida. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/wUAGr7BG5q

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.