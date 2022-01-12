Another relatively dreary and unsettled day looks likely (for the East coast at least). It should be sunnier and drier inland.

Pesky front to our South and high pressure to our North will make for breezy to windy conditions early, but throughout the day winds begin to relax.

Chance for showers increases inland tonight through Thursday morning with a strong cold front moving in. A reinforcing front clears all of the clouds and rain by the afternoon to help bring in drier/cooler air.

Winds are forecast to turn out of the North Thursday and temperatures will tumble overnight. Models keep showing low to mid 50’s Friday morning with a series of fronts moving in to keep sweater weather in place through early next week.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7