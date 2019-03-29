Unsettled, but settling down

Windy weather made for a rough day, especially along the coast. Here’s a look at Biscayne Bay from Thursday afternoon (in between batches of rain).

For much of Thursday, wind speeds were sustained around 20 -25 miles per hour, gusting much higher. This is a check on peak (highest) wind gust reports along the southeast coast and Keys. It’s also worth noting that offshore winds were gusting above 40 mph, according to buoy data reports! Obviously, these winds created very hazardous seas and a slew of marine advisories throughout the day.

There’s still a concern for rip currents along Atlantic beaches, as onshore winds continue through Friday.

As high pressure drops down this weekend, we’ll see a shift in winds (veering more out of the south). It will allow temperatures to grow as warmer, more humid air takes over into the start of next week. Finally, the long range forecast models continue to show an advancing cold front for early next week. The boundary is expected to sag slowly south while weakening into Florida. On Monday and Tuesday, we should see the front settle closer to south Florida with an increasing chance for rain showers.