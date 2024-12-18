More of an unsettled stretch has settled in this week across South Florida and more showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible this Wednesday.

There is just enough moisture in place for areas of rain to develop in this warm and humid air mass. Some moisture will linger into Thursday, too, but rain chances are forecast to be lower then.

For our Wednesday, it won’t be a washout but prepare for passing showers at times along with partly sunny skies. There will be the concern for slow-moving areas of heavy rain that could lead to flooding in spots. Otherwise, it will be muggy with highs in the low 80s.

Late in the day Thursday, the first out of two fronts will arrive. This first front won’t do much besides causing our winds to veer more out of the north. This will usher in a very minor drop in temperatures and a gradual fall in humidity levels for Friday.

Then by the weekend, a reinforcing shot of cold air will arrive, dropping lows into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday mornings. This weekend will be beautiful with sunshine and dry conditions!

Then warmer temperatures gradually return next week as we approach Christmas and the start of Hanukkah on Wednesday. The chance for showers will return by then.