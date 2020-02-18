Are we in Winter or Spring? Mother Nature has seemed to get head start to Spring. Temperatures are just UNSEASONABLY WARM. Overnight lows ranged in the mid to upper 70’s across South Florida under mostly dry conditions.
By the afternoon, some areas will be flirting with records. Key West could come close. Forecast highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.
Another front approaches on Friday. At the same time winds, clouds and rain showers increase. Chance for rain up to a 40%. The front will bring some relief from the heat and knock temperatures back to average values. Lows in the low 60’s and highs in the 70’s.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7