Are we in Winter or Spring? Mother Nature has seemed to get head start to Spring. Temperatures are just UNSEASONABLY WARM. Overnight lows ranged in the mid to upper 70’s across South Florida under mostly dry conditions.

WARM ACROSS SOUTH #FLORIDA– Temps. are in the mid to upper 70's. Running a good 4 to 8 degrees warmer at this time in comparison to yesterday. It is forecast to remain above average as you head back to work and school. Mostly dry. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/OIx7zDiqTB — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 18, 2020

By the afternoon, some areas will be flirting with records. Key West could come close. Forecast highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

NEARING RECORDS? #KeyWest once again could come close to the old record of 84 degrees set back last year. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ANdjMAlOQ8 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 18, 2020

Another front approaches on Friday. At the same time winds, clouds and rain showers increase. Chance for rain up to a 40%. The front will bring some relief from the heat and knock temperatures back to average values. Lows in the low 60’s and highs in the 70’s.

Pattern will be spring-like through Thursday with above average temps. & nearing records. Relief arrives Friday ahead of a weak front. Extra clouds & possible showers will bring temps. down. However, lingering showers & building breeze happens on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/DgcC1zoPTN — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 18, 2020

