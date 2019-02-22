Unseasonably Warm Weekend

South Florida temperatures continues to be the main weather story as it will be unseasonably warm this weekend. In fact, the forecast is calling for lows in the mid to upper 70’s and highs in the 80’s through next Wednesday. Computer models are in agreement that we will still be under the influence of high pressure with a steamy wind flowing out of the Southeast. A few fast-moving showers will be possible. Changes will happen on Sunday as a cold front approaches. However, don’t get too excited, this front will not be the cooling kind.

The front I am talking about is currently brewing around the Southwest and will shift into the Southern Rockies Friday night. It is expected to produce heavy mountain and rare low elevation snow. The spin of low pressure associated with it, will track into the Eastern two-thirds of the country and possibly trigger a severe weather outbreak Saturday for parts of the Ohio and Mississippi Valley. As the leading edge slowly moves South through the Florida Peninsula on Sunday, our rain chance slightly increase. It should hang around through a good portion of the week over us, keeping temperatures warm and periods of showers as well.

Another system is brewing & producing rare low elevation snow. It will shift from the Southwest to Southern Rockies today. By the weekend, it will impact the Eastern two-thirds of the country. Severe weather possible Saturday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/9qiMbJrnld — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 22, 2019

Have a great weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7