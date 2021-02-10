UNSEASONABLY WARM & HUMID IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Your extended forecast in South Florida calls for unseasonably warm temperatures to continue through the weekend. And speaking of the weekend…rain chances go up. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Jf2ufG4Pcm

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.