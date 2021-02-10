UNSEASONABLY WARM & HUMID IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Happy Wednesday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone is having a great week so far and enjoying the warmth that is South Florida right now. This morning started off just as mild and muggy across South Florida and we even saw dense fog developing across some of our inland locations. This reduced visibility across many of our South Florida locations and triggered a dense fog advisory across some of our inland locations. But even with dense fog across our area, at least our Florida did not have to deal with any rain.
Areas of patchy fog across South Florida this morning. Inland Broward County has been included in a DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 9am. #FLL #miami @wsvn pic.twitter.com/p810YcrkfY
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 10, 2021
So why is South Florida seeing these sunny and dry conditions lately, especially after lots of rain last week? The reason is that the front that was near South Florida lifted north as a warm front through the last few days and as it moved farther away from us, it took all of its moisture with it. At the same time high pressure has regained control of the weather pattern. This has brought drier conditions and brighter skies across South Florida. And this has also brought back warm temperatures across our area.
While a front brings some showers to North Florida and the Southeast later today, a hight pressure system will help keep South Florida warm & quiet today. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/iuVelss3Gg
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 10, 2021
Speaking of warmth…today South Florida can expect another afternoon with temperatures in the mid to lower 80s. And similar to what we saw yesterday, South Florida will NOT have to worry about rain in the forecast. We will enjoy beautiful blue skies once again and very few clouds while our temperatures remain unseasonably warm. The breeze will still be on the light side but that is expected to change as we head into the latter part of the work week,…as is our rain chances.
South Florida will once again see unseasonably warm temperatures this afternoon. Mainly dry conditions today. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/MkkLWdM2JB
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 10, 2021
So let’s talk about rain chances going into the latter part of the work week and for the all important Valentines Weekend! High pressure will begin to break down as a cold front reaches Florida. This will not only tighten the pressure gradient across South Florida (causing breezy conditions) but it will also allow rain to slowly return to the forecast. That’s how our workweek will end and how our weekend looks to begin. So far, Valentine’s Day looks to be the ‘wetter’ of the two weekend days. As far as our temperatures are concerned, South Florida will continue to look for some relief from this 80s streak but unfortunately the winter warmth is here to stay, for now.
Your extended forecast in South Florida calls for unseasonably warm temperatures to continue through the weekend. And speaking of the weekend…rain chances go up. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Jf2ufG4Pcm
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 10, 2021
